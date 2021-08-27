TODAY
Marilyn Yvonne (Nelson) Jeffers, 78 — 1:30 p.m. celebration of life, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
SATURDAY
Christian David Kure, 31, of Post Falls and formerly of Pullman — 8:30-10:30 a.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Burial ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at Pullman City Cemetery. Lunch will be at noon at Living Faith Fellowship, 345 SW Kimball Drive Pullman, followed by a celebration of life service.
Roger Wallins, 78, of Moscow — 2 p.m. celebration of life, University of Idaho Administration Building Lawn, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. Please wear a mask.
Neil Allen Brood, 70, of Post Falls and formerly of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life and covered-dish dinner, Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Ribs will be provided by the family, please bring a dish to share.