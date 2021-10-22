FRIDAY
Shari Jeanette (Brown) Mead, 58, of Moscow — 1-4 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
David “Dave” Allen Anderson, 82, of Moscow — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Moscow Elks Lodge, 3080 Highway 8, Moscow.
SATURDAY
Rita Mae Zellerhoff Moneymaker, 80, of Uniontown — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m., and then burial will occur at the Uniontown Cemetery.
George A. Strong, 84, of Potlatch — 10 a.m. memorial, Grace Community Church, 305 Fourth St., Potlatch.
Joseph Yockey, 70, of Elk River — 3 p.m. remembrance ceremony, Tom’s Tavern, 106 S. First St., Elk River.
MONDAY
Shari Jeanette (Brown) Mead, 58, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside, Bovill Cemetery, with a reception at the Bovill Community Center.