FRIDAY
Luella Frey, 88, of Moscow — 4:30 p.m. celebration of life and dinner at the Moscow Eagles Lodge on Main Street.
SATURDAY
Florence Roberts, 91, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. memorial, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.
SUNDAY
Brian Dyre, 55, of Moscow — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. memorial in the Vandal Ballroom at the Pitman Center, University of Idaho. If you would like, please bring something to pin to a memory board (a picture, ticket stub, shoe lace, bottle label, etc.) — anything that brings fond memories of Brian.