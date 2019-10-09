FRIDAY
Leslie F. Harlow, 86, of Spokane — 2:15 p.m. interment at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Road, Medical Lake, Wash.
Larry Thonney, 93, of Pullman —2 p.m. memorial service at the Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Shirley Jean Gunther, 90, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1036 W. A St., Moscow. A meal will be served immediately after, followed by a 2 p.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery.
SATURDAY
Patricia “Pat” Ann Smith, 82, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman.