SATURDAY
Helen “Liz” Elizabeth Rodkey Faust McNeal, 88, longtime Pullman resident — 2 p.m. celebration of life at Park Place 511 S. Park Road, Spokane Valley.
Richard Bruce Roberts, 86, of Potlatch — 3 p.m graveside service at the Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch, followed by a covered-dish gathering at Scenic Six Park. All are welcome.
Janet Besst VanBuskirk, 84, of Princeton — memorial service at the Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton, ID 83857. Interment will be at the Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch.
SUNDAY
Kenneth Neil Ellsworth, 58, of Pullman — 1 p.m. celebration of life at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1295 NE North Fairway Road, Pullman.
MONDAY
Forrest W. Parkay, 74, of Pullman — 3-5 p.m. memorial service at the Lewis Alumni Center, Washington State University campus in Pullman.
Kathryn E. Springer, 101, of Genesee — 11 a.m. memorial service at the Genesee Community Church, 118 E. Ash Ave., Genesee, ID 83832. A lunch will be served following the memorial at the Genesee Fire Station.