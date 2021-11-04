FRIDAY
Ken Myklebust, 83, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, Palouse Ridge Pavilion, 1260 Palouse Ridge Drive, Pullman.
SATURDAY
Dr. Craig Franklin Morris, 64, of Pullman — 10-10:30 a.m. nondenominational service celebration of life, followed by a reception from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Simpson Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St., Pullman. Masks and social distancing protocols are required to attend.
MONDAY
Robert William Douglass, 46, of Colfax — 10 a.m. funeral services, First Baptist Church, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax. Burial will follow in the Colfax Cemetery.