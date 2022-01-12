Today
JoAnn Helen Ottmar Story, 81, of Pullman — 1 p.m. family funeral service, Corbeill Funeral Home (formerly Kimball Funeral Home), 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. JoAnn will be laid to rest at the IOOF Cemetery in Pullman following the family service. A celebration of life will be scheduled in Pullman and Sandpoint, Idaho, this coming spring, to be announced.
Saturday
Nina MayBelle Carson, 92, of Moscow — 9 a.m. services, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 East Sixth St., Moscow. Graveside services will follow the chapel ceremony.