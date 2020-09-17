TODAY
Brian Lee Smith, 54, of Colton — 4-7 p.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Social distancing and standard protocols are suggested.
FRIDAY
Brian Lee Smith, 54, of Colton — 11 a.m. graveside, St. Gall Catholic Cemetery, Colton. Social distancing and standard protocols are suggested.
SATURDAY
Dawn Nichols, 79, of Moscow — 10 a.m. graveside, Burnt Ridge Cemetery, Troy. A celebration of life will be held afterward from noon to 3 p.m. at her home in Moscow. Attendees are welcome to stop by to share a story of Dawn. There will be cookies and drinks while social distancing outside.
Callie Leola Nicholson, 93, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial service at the Princeton Church of the Nazarene.
Sandra Lee Osborne, 72, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, American Legion log cabin, 745 Sixth St., Potlatch. The family’s wishes are to have a covered-dish dinner at the time of the celebration of life.
Jack Wesley Wood, 83, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. graveside, Pinecrest Cemetery in Deary.