TODAY
Dianne Louise Lowe, 72, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
TUESDAY
LeRoy Bartol Weber, 97, of Colton — 10 a.m. rosary followed by 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. Vault interment will be held following the services at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery.
Carl Gene Ketchie, 84, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial, Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. Carl will be laid to rest following the memorial service next to his wife, Gracie, at the Pullman Cemetery. A gathering of friends an family will follow at Zeppoz in Pullman.