TODAY
Carl Gene Ketchie, 84, of Pullman — 5-7 p.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
SATURDAY
Dianne Louise Lowe, 72, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Snow during the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 23, 2021 @ 12:10 am
