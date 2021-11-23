TODAY

Carl Gene Ketchie, 84, of Pullman — 5-7 p.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.

SATURDAY

Dianne Louise Lowe, 72, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.

