Friday
Joann Story, 81, of Pullman — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Round Top Public House, 1260 Palouse Ridge Drive, Pullman. The celebration will take place in the pavilion.
Francis Raymon “Frank” Bennett, 87, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Nazarene Church, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. A reception to follow at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow.
Saturday
Tom Sprute, 82, and Janet Sprute, 78, both of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Genesee. A reception will follow at 1 p.m., at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Howard Byron Quigley, 70, of Palouse — 1 p.m., memorial service, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. Online condolences may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home in Palouse. Contributions in Howard’s memory may be made to panthera.org for the Jaguar Program.
Monday
Mary Harding Blanton, 90, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.