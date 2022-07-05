Today
Jay Charles Ostvig, 50, formerly of Moscow — 4-8 p.m. public viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Wednesday
Jay Charles Ostvig, 50, formerly of Moscow — 9:30 a.m. viewing, relief society room of the LDS Blaine Street Building, 1657 S. Blaine St., Moscow, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Grave dedication to follow at Moscow City Cemetery.
Friday
Kenneth Walter “Kenny” Twitchell, 62, of Troy — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow, with funeral Mass starting at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow at St. Mary’s Family Center. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m., St. Gall Catholic Cemetery in Colton.