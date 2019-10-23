THURSDAY
Virginia L. Cochrane, 90, of St. Maries — 1 p.m. memorial service at the Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton, with a gathering of family and friends to follow at the church.
Robert Irvine Carpenter, 92, of Princeton — 7 p.m. rosary at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potlatch.
FRIDAY
Celia Frances “Fran” Johnson, 89, of Pullman — 2:30 p.m. memorial service with full military honors at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore. A reception will follow at the home of David and Joanne Haynes in Lake Oswego, Ore.
Oxana Sergeevena Dimitrieva, 29, of Vladivostok, Russia, recently of Troy — 11 a.m. funeral at the Troy Lutheran Church, 100 S. Main St., Troy, with a covered-dish meal to follow in the social hall.
Robert Irvine Carpenter, 92, of Princeton — 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 628 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Following the service, the burial will be at Freeze Cemetery, Potlatch, which will be followed by a dinner at the Nazarene Church, Princeton.
Joann Parkins, 88, of Troy — 1 p.m. celebration of life at the Latah County Fairgrounds with lunch provided by the family.
Frances M. George, 84, of Lewiston — 12 p.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery.
SATURDAY
Charles “Chuck” Melton Thomas, 87, of Moscow — 11 a.m memorial service, Nazarene Church, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
Eva Stewart Bristol, 89, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial service at Concordia Lutheran Church, 1015 NE Orchard Drive, Pullman.
Meredith J. Willcox, 45, of Portland, Ore. — 2 p.m. celebration of life service, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. The family asks all who attend to wear one of Meredith’s favorite colors: pink, blue or crimson and gray.
Mary Lou Fliger, 77, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life at the Juliaetta Community Center, (the Old Zion Lutheran Church) 203 Main St., Juliaetta.
TUESDAY
Walter James Kochan, 97, of Moscow — 11 a.m rosary at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow, followed by a 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. A luncheon will be at St. Mary’s Family Center immediately afterward.