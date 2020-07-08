TODAY
Dale Cameron Hammerly, 89, longtime Moscow resident — 11 a.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery.
SATURDAY
Jared Raymond Dykes, 19, of Lewiston — 3-6 celebration at the Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive.
TODAY
Dale Cameron Hammerly, 89, longtime Moscow resident — 11 a.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery.
SATURDAY
Jared Raymond Dykes, 19, of Lewiston — 3-6 celebration at the Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive.
What your neighbors are reading
Your guide to the best businesses in the region