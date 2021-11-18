FRIDAY
Judy Druffel, 74, of Colton — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Saint Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. A rosary will be said beginning at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be immediately following at St. Gall Cemetery.
David J. Nordquist, 91, of Pullman — 3 p.m. memorial, Living Faith Fellowship, 1035 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
SUNDAY
Catherine “Cathy” Ann Calcagno Williams, 62, of Deary — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Deary Seventh-day Adventist Church, 505 First Ave., Deary.
MONDAY
Patricia Ann Sheldon, 85, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.