Today
Margery E. Brink, 92, of Palouse — 1 p.m. memorial, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. A family burial will precede the services at 11:30 a.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery.
Saturday
Zeberiah Jayden Bullock, 7, of Genesee — 11 a.m. memorial, Orchards Baptist Church, 1002 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
John T. Brewer, 83, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Monday
Mark Robert Meshishnek, 68, of Moscow — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Luncheon at the church’s Family Center afterward. Burial will be at St. Gall Cemetery in Colton.