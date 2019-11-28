SATURDAY
Stan Stockwell, 90, of Moscow — 10 a.m. funeral at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow. A luncheon and time of remembering will follow at St. Mary’s Family Center.
Margarette Lieselotte Bishop, 98, formerly of Pullman — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Burial will follow at the Pullman Cemetery.
WEDNESDAY
Mary Lois Needham, 79, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. funeral celebration at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow, followed by a luncheon at the Nazarene Church next door. After the luncheon, Mary’s ashes will be buried in the Potlatch cemetery.