TODAY
Rita Mae Zellerhoff Moneymaker, 80, of Uniontown — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m., and then burial will occur at the Uniontown Cemetery.
George A. Strong, 84, of Potlatch — 10 a.m. memorial, Grace Community Church, 305 Fourth St., Potlatch.
Joseph Yockey, 70, of Elk River — 3 p.m. remembrance ceremony, Tom’s Tavern, 106 S. First St., Elk River.
MONDAY
Shari Jeanette (Brown) Mead, 58, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside, Bovill Cemetery, with a reception at the Bovill Community Center.
FRIDAY
Tamra Kay Green, 51, of Glendale, Ariz., and formerly of Moscow — 10 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow, followed by graveside burial at Moscow Cemetery. A celebration of life will be from 12:30-2 p.m. at Viola Conference Center, 1007 Rothfork Road Viola, ID 83872.
Lois Blackburn, 88, of Albuquerque, N.M., and formerly of Moscow — 4 p.m. memorial, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.