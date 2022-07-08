Today
Kenneth Walter “Kenny” Twitchell, 62, of Troy — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow, with funeral Mass starting at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow at St. Mary’s Family Center. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m., St. Gall Catholic Cemetery in Colton.
Saturday
Michael Joseph Dial, 71, of Moscow — 2:30 p.m. service, Kramer Funeral Home, 203 N. Bridge St., Palouse. A wake will follow at Steve Wolheter’s shop at 1028 Kennedy Ford Road, Potlatch.
July 15
Brian O. Stanley, 58, of Plainfield, N.J. — 2 p.m. memorial service with Pastor David Stanley officiating, Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse. Reception to follow at Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse.
Carla Ferrari Kappler, 94, of Moscow — 2:30 p.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery. A 4 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. RSVPs may be sent to irinac@uidaho.edu, but are not required.