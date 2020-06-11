SATURDAY
Debbie Runkle, 64, of Elk River — 2 p.m. celebration of life will be held at ERRD Gazebo Park in Elk River, Idaho.
Tom “Tick” Puckett, 71, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life at the Best Western in the Silver Room followed by a ride in memory of Tom for those who would like to join.
Bruce Hopwood Blazzard, 78, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. funeral services at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Graveside services to follow at approximately 12:30 p.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.