SUNDAY
Dorothy Jean Baldridge, 78, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Potlatch Senior Center, 645 Pine St., Potlatch.
WEDNESDAY
Dona Jean Miller, 96, of Pullman — 10 a.m. graveside, Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Road, Boise, ID 83703. Masks required.
Tressa Jean DeBoer, 84, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
THURSDAY
Marlene Louise Neubronner Johnston, 84, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1036 W. A St., Moscow, and will be followed by a gathering of family and friends at noon at the Best Western in Moscow.