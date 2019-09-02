THURSDAY
Michael Stephen Rydbom, 66, of Pullman — 11:30 a.m. memorial service, Concordia Lutheran Church, 1015 NE Orchard Drive, Pullman. Reception to follow at the Ensminger Pavilion, 455 Lincoln Drive, Pullman. Walking procession of those who loved Mike to follow the service.
FRIDAY
Keith P. Lincoln, 80, of Pullman — 5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewis Alumni Centre on the Washington State University campus.
William Glenn Cash, DVM “Bill”, 67, of Pullman — 6 p.m. celebration of life, Mountain View Park picnic area in Moscow.