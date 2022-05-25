Today
Richard “Rick” Stephens, 74, of Albion — 1 p.m. memorial, Colfax Church of The Nazarene, 1103 N. Morton St., Colfax.
Thursday
Elwin Ray “Speed” Germer, 93, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Luncheon to follow at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston. Committal at 3 p.m. at Viola Cemetery.
Richard “Rick” Stephens 74, of Albion — 11:15 a.m. burial with military honors, Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, Wash.
Friday
Katherine Anne Kolar, 88, of Moscow and formerly of Harvard — 10:30 a.m rosary, 11 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 725 Spruce St., Potlatch. Officiated by the Rev. Father Tom Loucks. Burial will be held at the Woodfell Cemetery in Harvard and a luncheon will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Harvard Ladies Aide in Harvard.
Saturday
Andris “Andy” Kleinhofs, 84, of Pullman — 10:30 a.m. burial, Pullman Cemetery. Livestream: hdezwebcast.com/show/andy-kleinhofs.
Sunday
Lorraine McFeron Main, 92, of Juliaetta — 11:30 a.m. memorial, Kendrick Senior Center, 104 Sixth St., Kendrick.