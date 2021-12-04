Wednesday
Nancy Kathryn Bosse, 69, of Moscow — Noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Thursday
Nancy Kathryn Bosse, 69, of Moscow — 10 a.m. graveside, Moscow Cemetery.
Cloudy with periods of rain. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 41F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 4, 2021 @ 3:22 am
