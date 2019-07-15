Thursday
Teddy “Ted” Leroy Bailey — 1 p.m. memorial, Deary Community Church with James Stoner speaking. A lunch will follow at the Deary community center.
Sunday
Robert Lee Shook, 81, of Bovill — Noon to 3 p.m. celebration of life, Bovill Days picnic, East City Park, Bovill. It will be covered-dish meal style. Please bring a dish to share, a lawn chair and memories.
July 22
Wendell Everett Herrett, 88, of Pullman — 2:30-4 p.m. celebration of life open house, Ferdinand’s Ice Cream Shoppe, 2035 Ferdinand’s Lane, Pullman.