TODAY
Geraldine “Gerry” Marie Nelson, 89, of Moscow and Post Falls — 10 a.m. service at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow. Burial to follow at Moscow Cemetery.
Jeffry Alan Martin, 59, of Pullman — 11 a.m. Celebration of Life at Living Faith Fellowship Church, 345 SW Kimball Dr., Pullman.
THURSDAY
Paul Lewis Crawford, 66, of Pomeroy — 1-2:30 p.m. celebration of life, Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. 3 p.m. honor guard ceremony and blessing at his grave site, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.