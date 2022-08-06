Monday
Allan Robert Gilder, 84, of Troy — 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Moscow. A reception and luncheon will follow immediately at St. Mary’s Family Center. The graveside service will be at Beulah Cemetery in Troy.
Tuesday
Joan Sylvia Moen, 86, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Moscow. A reception will follow in the family center.
Wednesday
Gail Flodin, 81, of Rathdrum and formerly of Lewiston — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Thursday
Gail Flodin, 81, of Rathdrum and formerly of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. graveside service, Dry Creek Cemetery, Deary.