Today
Benjamin G. Brausen, 71, of Post Falls and formerly of Moscow — 4-6:30 p.m. rosary, Bell Tower Funeral Home and Crematory, 3398 E. Jenalan Ave., Post Falls.
Thursday
Benjamin G. Brausen, 71, of Post Falls and formerly of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. funeral, Immaculate Conception Church, 606 E. Fifth Ave., Post Falls, followed by graveside services at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Friday
Tom Sawyer, 72, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
Saturday
Mary Kristin “Kris” McKarcher, 81, of Clarkston — 4 p.m. memorial, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston, with dinner and a reception to follow in the church’s dining hall.