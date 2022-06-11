Today
Zeberiah Jayden Bullock, 7, of Genesee — 11 a.m. memorial, Orchards Baptist Church, 1002 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
John T. Brewer, 83, of Pullman —1 p.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Monday
Mark Robert Meshishnek, 68, of Moscow — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Luncheon at the church’s Family Center afterward. Burial will be at St. Gall Cemetery in Colton.
Friday
Isabel E. Bond, 89, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery.