Today
Gail Flodin, 81, of Rathdrum and formerly of Lewiston — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Thursday
Gail Flodin, 81, of Rathdrum and formerly of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. graveside service, Dry Creek Cemetery, Deary.
Saturday
Ralph F. Webb, 66, of Palouse — 11 a.m. memorial, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. The Rev. Corey Laughary will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy honor Guard and Potlatch Post No. 10300 VFW. Urn burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse.
Richard “Rick” Wayenberg, 71, of Pullman — 3-6 p.m. celebration of life, View Room of Gladish Community and Cultural Center in Pullman.