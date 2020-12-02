WEDNESDAY
Allan Lee Whitcomb, 89, of Deary — noon to 7 p.m. viewing at Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow.
Jeffrey Steven Powell, 61, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, 1715 Seventh Ave., Clarkston.
THURSDAY
Allan Lee Whitcomb, 89, of Deary — 11 a.m. graveside service at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Deary. A time of fellowship and a luncheon will follow at the Deary Community Center.
Xun Shi, 58, of Pullman — 2 to 6 p.m. viewing at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman with social distancing and masks required.
FRIDAY
Xun Shi, 58, of Pullman — 2:30 p.m. graveside interment at the Pullman City Cemetery.