TODAY
Eileen M. Brayton, 93, formerly of Pullman — 11 a.m. Memorial Services at Concordia Lutheran Church, livestreamed from ConcordiaPullman.org.
FRIDAY
Lynn Hulse Strudler, 78, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial service at St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Kim Marie Haight, 62, of Pullman — 1:30 p.m. memorial service at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman.
SATURDAY
Brandon Lee Garrelts, 36, formerly of Pullman — 2-4 p.m. Celebration of Life at Sunnyside Park, 147 SW Cedar St., Pullman.
John W. Gilbert, 73, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. memorial service at the Princeton Church of the Nazarene.
SUNDAY
John Weldon Askins, 45, of Palouse — 2 p.m. Celebration of Life at the Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch.
MONDAY
Robert “Bob” M. Lemon, 79, a resident of Colfax — 2 p.m. funeral service at the Community Bible Church, 714 S. Hillcrest Drive, Colfax.