TODAY
Michael James Sprenger, 57, of Moscow — Noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Shorts Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
THURSDAY
Michael James Sprenger, 57, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial celebration, Moscow Church of the Nazarene. A reception will follow at the Elks Golf Course where all can share their favorite stories about Mike.
FRIDAY
Denis Lanphier Jain, 90, of Bovill — 1 p.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1226 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
SATURDAY
Marianna Matteson, 90, of Pullman — 4-6 p.m. celebration of life, Alumni Center on the Washington State University campus, Pullman. Light appetizers will be served.