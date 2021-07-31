TODAY
Raymond Frank Ahles, 81, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial services at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow.
Connie Marie Fleener, 61, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
Kurt Brantner, 56, of Palouse — 3 p.m. celebration of life at the Palouse Federated Church with Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. A reception will follow at the Palouse Caboose to share food, drink and tell stories together.
TUESDAY
Mark Davis Howell, 54, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial at Paradise Hills Church of God Located at 510 Northwood in Moscow.
WEDNESDAY
Ernest Dell Bean, 71, of Moscow — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. lunch celebration of Ernie’s life, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
FRIDAY
John Gilbert Russell, 77, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the St. Mary’s Family Center, 618 E. First St., Moscow.