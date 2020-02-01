TODAY
Robert George Packard, 68, of Rathdrum — 11 a.m. service at Lake City Community Church at 6000 N. Ramsey Road, Coeur d’Alene.
Joshua Joel Jenkins, 21, formerly of Potlatch — 10 a.m. memorial service at the American Legion Log Cabin in Potlatch.
SATURDAY
Charles G. Cochrane, 89, of Princeton — 1 p.m. memorial service at the Church of the Nazarene in Princeton with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating and United States Army Honor Guard and Potlatch Post No. 10300 participating. A covered-dish lunch will follow the service.