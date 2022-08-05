Today
Leo Eugene Bielenberg, 73, of Lewiston — 10:20 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at Genesee Catholic Cemetery.
Monday
Allan Robert Gilder, 84, of Troy — 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Moscow. A reception and luncheon will follow immediately at St. Mary’s Family Center. The graveside service will be at Beulah Cemetery in Troy.
Tuesday
Joan Sylvia Moen, 86, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Moscow. A reception will follow in the family center.