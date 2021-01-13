FRIDAY
Edward F. Meyer, 82, of Uniontown — 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Uniontown. Social distancing protocols will be observed. Vault interment will follow at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery in Colton.
Saturday
Ronald Henry Bielenberg, 76, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. graveside, Genesee Catholic Cemetery. Masks are required.
V. Lee Taylor, 87, of Garfield — 1 p.m funeral service at the Garfield Community Church. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse. Military Honors will be conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard and Potlatch Post # 10300 V.F.W. of Potlatch.