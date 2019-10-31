TUESDAY
Walter James Kochan, 97, of Moscow — 11 a.m rosary at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow, followed by a 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. A luncheon will be at St. Mary’s Family Center immediately afterward.
SATURDAY
Ralph Albert Wernecke, 64, of Chattaroy, Wash. and formerly of Fernwood — Noon celebration of life, CAF Building, Fernwood, Idaho.
Gary E. “Pedo” Nagle, 73, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. memorial service at Church of the Nazarene in Princeton.
MONDAY
Bruce E. Bogar, 63, of Deary — 10 a.m. memorial service at Zion Lutheran Church in Deary. Inurnment with military honors will be at Pinecrest Cemetery. A luncheon and time of remembrance will follow at the Deary Community Center.
WEDNESDAY
Phyllis June Solomon, 84, of Moscow — 2 p.m. celebration of life at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, 420 E. Second St., Moscow.