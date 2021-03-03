Saturday, March 6

Claude W. Orr Jr., 87, of Clarkston — noon-3 p.m. celebration of life, at his home, 2202 10th Ave., Clarkston.

Roy Gerald Nunn, 77, of Clarkston — 4 p.m. memorial service at the Clarkston First Christian Church, 840 10th St.

