TODAY
Samantha Jade Flodin, 30, of Genesee — 2 p.m. celebration of life at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St. Moscow, Idaho 83843. Reception at the Genesee Senior Center, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee, Idaho 83832.
SATURDAY
Stan Stockwell, 90, of Moscow — 10 a.m. funeral at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow. A luncheon and time of remembering will follow at St. Mary’s Family Center.
Margarette Lieselotte Bishop, 98, formerly of Pullman — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Burial will follow at the Pullman Cemetery.