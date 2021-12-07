Wednesday
Nancy Kathryn Bosse, 69, of Moscow — noon-6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Thursday
Nancy Kathryn Bosse, 69, of Moscow — 10 a.m. graveside, Moscow Cemetery.
Saturday
Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Cuellar, 69, of Pullman — 10 a.m. memorial, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Burial will follow at the Pullman Cemetery.
John Merwin Adler, 49, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse with Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. Bright-colored clothing is encouraged in honor of John’s joyful spirit.