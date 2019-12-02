WEDNESDAY
Mary Lois Needham, 79, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. funeral celebration at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow, followed by a luncheon at the Nazarene Church next door. After the luncheon, Mary’s ashes will be buried in the Potlatch cemetery.
THURSDAY
Robert J. (Bob) Holmes, 70, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial service Trinity Lutheran Church in Pullman. 11 a.m. graveside service at Endicott Cemetery.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
Jack C. Carloye, 92, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial service at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., in Pullman.