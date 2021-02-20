Thursday
Betty Jean Hirschi Bienz, 93, of Pullman — 5 to 7 p.m. visitation at Kimball Funeral Home, Pullman.
Friday
Betty Jean Hirschi Bienz, 93, of Pullman — 11 a.m. graveside service at the Pullman Cemetery.
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Snow showers. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 20, 2021 @ 5:25 am
