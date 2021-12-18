Tuesday
David Martin Shove, 81, of Juliaetta — 10:30 a.m. memorial, Juliaetta Nazarene Church, 516 State St. There will be a dinner at the Kendrick Senior Center immediately following the graveside service.
Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. High 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..
Rain and snow showers this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: December 18, 2021 @ 3:25 am
What your neighbors are reading