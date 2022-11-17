Today
Beverly Jean Silva, 80, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. service, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston.
George Hugh Martin Jr., 74, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Friday
Kenneth T. Kolar, 90, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Potlatch. Burial will follow at Woodfell Cemetery in Harvard.
Saturday
Mathilda “Tillie” Marie Cochrane, 84, of Garfield — 1 p.m. memorial, Community Grace Church, 305 Fourth St., Potlatch. The Rev. Lee Nicholson will officiate.