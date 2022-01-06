Saturday
Jay Vernon McClanahan, 58, of Moscow — 11 a.m. small memorial, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse.
Monday
Rosalinda Fernandez Nygaard, 50, of Moscow — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Tuesday
Rosalinda Fernandez Nygaard, 50, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A reception will follow the services from 2:30-5 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The reception will be covered-dish style. Attendees are asked to call Rokell or Jessica Nygaard at (208) 310-2275 if they plan to bring a dish.