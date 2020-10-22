THURSDAY
Elton Blaine McMillan, 99, of Clarkston and formerly of Moscow — 3-5 p.m. viewing at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
SATURDAY
Floyd C. Akins, 81, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. memorial, Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.
Robert Joseph Jacobs, 84, formerly of Genesee — 1 p.m. graveside, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Genesee.
Paul Dallas Groseclose, 54, of Troy — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Troy Lions Hall, 415 S. Main St., Troy.
Tricia Ranee Taylor, 34, of Pullman — 1:30 p.m. celebration of life at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman.