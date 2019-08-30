TODAY
Jacob James “Jake” Hill, 93, of Moscow — 4-8 p.m. viewing at Shorts Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
SATURDAY
Margaret Mary Meagher McGreevy, 85, of Pullman — 2 p.m. celebration of life, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Will be followed by a light meal.
Jacob James “Jake” Hill, 93, of Moscow — 1. p.m. funeral service at the University Inn Best Western Convention Room in Moscow. Burial will immediately follow at the Moscow Cemetery and all are invited to return to the Courtyard of the Best Western for a reception.
John Elgy Greenway, 89, of Elk River — 10 a.m. celebration of life at the Elk River Community Bible Church, S. Second St., Elk River, Idaho.
SUNDAY
Inga Marie Swan, 82, of Troy — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life and covered-dish meal, Troy Lions Hall, 415 S. Main St., Troy.
THURSDAY
Michael Stephen Rydbom, 66, of Pullman — 11:30 a.m. memorial service, Concordia Lutheran Church, 1015 NE Orchard Drive, Pullman. Reception to follow at the Ensminger Pavilion, 455 Lincoln Drive, Pullman. Walking procession of those who loved Mike to follow the service.