WEDNESDAY
Marjory Taylor McReynolds, 95, of Pullman — 2 p.m. funeral service at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Pullman. Viewing will take place one hour prior to the service. Vault interment will follow at the Pullman Cemetery.
Periods of snow. High 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Snow showers early becoming more scattered later. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 16, 2021 @ 2:02 am
