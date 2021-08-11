THURSDAY
Russell Edward Comeau, 64, of Garfield — 5-7 p.m. visitation at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman. Services and burial with full Military Honors will take place in North Haven, Conn.
FRIDAY
Colleen A. Bumgarner, 84, of Moscow — 10 a.m. memorial service at Short’s Funeral Chapel. Urn placement will be at the Moscow Cemetery. A reception and lunch will follow at the University Inn Best Western Silver Room afterward.
SATURDAY
Pamela “Pam” Harriet White, 69, formerly of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial function at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 North Pines Road, Spokane Valley, WA.
TUESDAY
William “Bill” Gaskins Jr., 76, of Pullman — 10 a.m. memorial service online at youtube.com/channel/UCtHV64am_Lr8lYK3deTw35w